Buhari swears in new RMAFC Chairman, Muhammed Bello





President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in new Chairman for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the Chairman was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday at the Council Chambers of […]

