



Duro Onabule, a veteran journalist and presidential spokesman during former Military President Ibrahim Babangida administration, is dead. Onabule died on Tuesday at 83. A close associate to Onabule’s family Eric Teniola disclosed his death. “Chief Duro Dnabule died this evening,” another family source told The Guardian. The cause of his death is unknown at the […]

The post Duro Onabule, former presidential spokesman to Babangida, is dead appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper