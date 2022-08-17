



Minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, a report by an independent UN expert has concluded, in what it said could amount to “enslavement as a crime against humanity”. Beijing has been accused of detaining over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in […]

The post Forced labour, possible 'enslavement' in China's Xinjiang: UN expert appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper