NSCDC arrests student over alleged attempt to kidnap college Provost





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested an 18-year-old student, over alleged attempt to kidnap the Provost, College of Fisheries, New Bussa. A statement on Wednesday in Minna by the command spokesman, ASC Nasir Abdullahi, said the suspect, who is a student of the college, was arrested on Aug. 10. […]

