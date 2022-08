The long wait for the planned relocation of saw millers of Oko Baba in Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland, to a proposed permanent site in Agbowa, will come to an end in December, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the timber traders.

Source: Guardian Newspaper