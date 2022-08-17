Viola Davis Cast As Villain In 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'





Famed actress Viola Davis has joined the “Hunger Games” franchise as a villain in the show’s prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The film’s official Instagram account confirmed Davis’ casting. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames) Davis will play head game maker of the 10th […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper