A Russian strike killed at least three people and wounded 10 others in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the city’s mayor said. The attack started a fire in a block of flats in the northeastern city, Igor Terekhov said on the Telegram app. Kharkiv was besieged in the first days of the invasion […]

The post 3 killed, 10 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper