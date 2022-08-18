A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting Incident





A$ap Rocky has pleaded not guilty to allegedly shooting former A$ap mob member A$ap Relli. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. News outlet Rolling Stone reports that the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in court alongside […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper