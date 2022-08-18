Electricity workers express hope on FG’s promises | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Union of Electricity Employee (NUEE) has expressed hope that the Federal Government would fulfil its promises to avert resuming its suspended strike.

Mr Modupeoluwa Akinola, the Assistant General Secretary of the union, Western Zone, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

Akinola said if the Federal Government could do the needful, electricity workers won’t resume the suspended strike.

“They have given us hope that they will do all we are asking for.

“If all our demands are met, that would be the end of the industrial action, but if not, we will continue,” Akinola said.

Recounting what led to the suspended strike, he said: “Some members of staff were laid off in 2013 and some of those things promised them, up till now, they are yet to be paid, such as severances.

“We have what we called the 15 months, in which we asked the Federal Government to look into and pay our people, which has not been done.

“When…