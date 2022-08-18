Falconets set perfect group stage record after edging Canada 3-1 — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria team on Wednesday at the ongoing 10th FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica advanced to the quarter-finals in grand style.

The Falconets qualified by setting a World Cup group stage-perfect record for themselves after beating Canada 3-1 in Alajuela.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the feat enabled them to finish with a perfect nine points out of nine in Group C.

In spite of hard-fought victories over France and the Korean Republic, the Nigerian side were favourites to win the match even though they had already secured a final eight place.

They did concede their first goal of the competition in the match, but they never looked back after drawing level thereafter.

Goalkeeper Omini Oyono’s poor management of a backpass from Jumoke Alani granted Kala Novak a fortuitous goal in less than two minutes after kick-off.

“It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding first in the tournament.

“But we showed character and…