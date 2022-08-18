Lawyer threatens to sue DG DSS over alleged unlawful detention of client | The Guardian Nigeria News

A lawyer, Bello Ibrahim, has threatened to commence committal proceedings against the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS) over alleged unlawful detention of his client, Umar Ibrahim.

The lawyer, in a letter written to the DSS dated April 19, said the development followed the refusal of the security outfit to comply with an order of a Federal High Court (FHC), Kaduna, to release Ibrahim, a student of the Kaduna State University.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Ibrahim alleged that Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Kaduna division of the FHC had, on Oct. 25, 2021 in a judgment, ordered the DSS to release the undergraduate from its custody.

He, therefore, informed the DSS boss of the intention of his client to commence committal proceedings against him if the judgment was not executed.

The letter reads in part: “We are solicitors to Umar Faruq Ibrahim, hereunder called our client, the applicant in the…