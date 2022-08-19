I will eventually be declared Ogun gov’ship candidate, Sowunmi says | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has vowed to fight the ongoing battle for the party’s governorship ticket to the end.

In an interview on This Morning show with YoriFolarin, the PDP aspirant who wanted to become the governorship candidate of the party stated that he will eventually be declared as the governorship candidate otherwise the party will eventually see the interpretation of its hope in the fullness of time.

Sowunmi, who stated that he did not want to dwell on the crisis, went on to say that it was necessary to clarify issues.

He said: “I had asked early and said an adult delegate primaries cannot be held when one of the contestants has alleged and said on tape, video, and newspapers that the exco to oversee this matter bought his form.

“As a responsible party member, I wrote to the party that we have a few options: dissolve them for abuse of office and violation of the PDP constitution, reconstitute a…