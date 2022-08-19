IFAD supports 35,000 youths to develop agribusiness | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has supported about 35,000 youths across six states under the Value Chain Development Program (VCDP) in the development of agribusiness and entrepreneurship activities.

IFAD Country Director Ms. Dede Ekoue who disclosed this at the VCDP National Youth Forum in Abuja stated that IFAD has contributed to the promotion of sustainable youth empowerment in agribusiness and entrepreneurship program in Nigeria and over 35,000 youths participating in the project.

The benefiting states include Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Anambra, Benue, and Ebonyi state.

She pointed out that the VCDP program had been implementing a robust youth empowerment program where the beneficiaries were segregated into producers, processors, and marketers along the rice and cassava value chains.

Ekoue pointed out that with Nigeria having 70 percent of the population under 30, and 42% under the age of 15, the country has the potential to expand its capacity as the…