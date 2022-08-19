Kanye West Defends Yeezy Gap Trash Bags — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign committee has alleged that they were defrauded of thousands of dollars. These claims were contained in a letter sent to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday and obtained by TMZ. According to the news outlet, the letter disclosed that the committee had conducted an investigation and found that someone accessed…

7 Jun

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly split. TMZ reports that sources close to the former couple claim they split following their trip to Japan. However, it’s unclear who broke up with who. The news of their split comes as photos of Kanye at the movies with another woman popped up over the weekend. Kanye… …