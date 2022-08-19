Nicki Minaj And Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs | The Guardian Nigeria News

12 Jun
17 Jun
Chris Brown and Wizkid are back with another great collaboration “Call Me Everyday.” The R&B single off Chris Brown’s forthcoming studio album “Breezy” features Wizkid’s smooth sounds. Chris Brown had earlier teased the almost three minutes long single with a video of him dancing to the laid-back Afrobeats sound.Fans couldn’t…
