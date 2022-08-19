Nicki Minaj And Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs | The Guardian Nigeria News

12 Jun

Chris Brown has teased his new collaboration with “Made In Lagos” singer Wizkid off his forthcoming album “Breezy.” He teased the new single with a video of him; he can be seen dancing to the laid-back Afrobeats sound. Fans couldn’t get enough of the 30-second preview, already proclaiming it 2022’s summer song. The Breezy-Wizkid collaboration…