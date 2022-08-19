We’ll resolve Atiku, Wike feud, BoT chair assures — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Wike, Atiku camps meet again today in Port Harcourt

• I’m not going to look for anybody, if you need Rivers votes, you must come home, says Wike

• BoT plans follow-up meeting Wednesday, says Jibrin

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday, called on members of the party to remain calm and refrain from creating bad blood and confusion over the crisis rocking PDP.

Jibrin assured that all efforts were on to reconcile Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as he noted that what is happening in the major opposition party should not be seen as a problem but a misunderstanding, which will be resolved amicably.

The BoT Chairman solicited support for the reconciliatory committee set up to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, particularly Wike.

He also charged the two parties to adhere strictly to the party’s Constitution in their attempts to make their…