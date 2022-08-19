WHO expert group recommends second COVID-19 booster for vulnerable persons | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW YORK, USA, 19 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Countries should consider giving a second COVID-19 vaccine booster to older persons, pregnant women, health workers, people with weaker immune systems and those at higher risk of severe disease, experts appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The recommendation comes in a statement issued by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, following a meeting held last week.

Most COVID-19 vaccines consist of a primary series of two doses, with a first booster administered some four to six months after completion to improve immune response.

“There is increasing evidence on the benefits of a second booster dose of vaccines in terms of restoring waning vaccine effectiveness (VE),” the statement said.

Waning effectiveness

Protection offered by current vaccines declines substantially within a few months, particularly in the context of each variant of concern.

The…