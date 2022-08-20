Bandits force residents of 8 villages to flee in Kebbi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

No fewer than eight villages in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi have been deserted due to attacks by bandits, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The vilages are Zagi, Tungar Rafi, Tungar Tudu, Keke, Kwaido, Sabongarin Kwaido, Tungar Chichira and Tattazai.

Residents of the villages moved out in droves after bandits attacked Zagi on Wednesday night.

The attack was said to have left three people dead, many injured and 15 others abducted.

The Village Head of Zagi, Malam Muhammadu Lawali-Sule said the bandits stormed the village at about midnight.

He said that the villagers collectively resisted the attackers but were overpowered by the bandits.

The village head said those injured in the attack were in hospital and responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said additional security personnel had been mobilised to the area to support those already on the ground.

He assured that the bandits had been blocked by troops and…