Government Approves $750m World Bank-backed business reform — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a $750m World Bank-backed State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme.

The Secretary of Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the $750 million financing amounts to 36 per cent of the $2 billion government SABER programme (2022 – 2025), which represents the aggregate recurrent expenditure of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the federal and state levels across the country.

Oduwole, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, said the SABER programme is a three-year performance-based intervention jointly designed by the World Bank Technical Team and the PEBEC secretariat with support from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) Home Finance Department and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat.

She added that the initiative would give…