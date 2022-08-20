How we averted crude oil theft – Nigerian Navy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Navy, weekend, debunked allegations that the arrested Ship, MT HEROIC IDUN, was loaded with three million barrels of stolen crude.

The Navy clarified that the Ship, which invaded the Akpo Oil Field without any form of authorization or clearance, stormed out without lifting any crude when it sensed the presence of a Navy vessel before it was apprehended at Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking at a briefing at the Naval Headquarters, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, disclosed that, “while on conducting routine monitoring of the maritime domain, on August 7, 2022, it was observed that a very large crude oil carrier MT HEROIC IDUN entered the Nigerian maritime environment and headed for Akpo Field without any form of authorization or clearance.

“MT HEROIC IDUN (IMO:9858058) is registered in Marshall Island with an overall length of 336 meter and capacity of three million barrels. The vessel arrived Akpo Field midnight on 7…