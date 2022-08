With over 40 million plays online, three top 10 singles on Music Week’s UK Black Music Chart, and strong support from the likes of BBC 1Xtra and Spotify, fast-rising Nigerian afropop singer, songwriter and producer IDAHAMS has been on a hot streak ever since the release of his acclaimed 2020 EP Man On Fire.

The post Idahams Unveils New Single ‘bad Girl’ Featuring Ajebo Hustlers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper