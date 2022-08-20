Interior Minister to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has pledged his commitment to sanitise the specialised services of professional service providers by improving the processing of visas, passports, marriages and citizenship applications.

The Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the minister made the promise during a Quarterly Review Meeting with some consultant-special service providers engaged by the ministry at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters.

The minister reiterated the importance of performance review, adding that the meeting had helped in addressing challenges experienced by service providers and serving as a platform to identify problems that often contributed to inefficient service delivery.

He, therefore, decried passport procedure racketeering perpetrated with the connivance of unscrupulous officials, urging them to desist from the embarrassing…