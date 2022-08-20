NBA, Joyce Oduah and so many unanswered questions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Apart from the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which holds from 19th to 26th August in Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial capital, perhaps the next biggest news coming from the Bar at this time is the suspension of Mrs. Joyce Oduah as the NBA General Secretary.

Mrs Oduah’s suspension came days ahead of the commencement of the week-long NBA Annual General Conference (AGC) and followed a decision by the NBA National Executive Committee at an emergency meeting on Monday, 15th August. The emergency meeting itself was necessitated by a letter from nine National Officers of the NBA dated 14th August 2022 and addressed to the President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata, specifically asking for “an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to consider and take urgent actions to forestall a crisis in affairs of the NBA”.

In the internal memo, with the subject “Need for Urgent Action to Forestall a…