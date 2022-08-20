Nigerian governors took $100million from Paris Club refund for elections – Consultant





A consultant that facilitated the London and Paris Club refunds on Saturday alleged that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) demanded and received the sum of $100 million to prosecute elections in some states. Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the head of the Consultancy firm, Senator Ned Nwoko, alleged that when he submitted a bill […]

