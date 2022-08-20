Oyetola seeks substituted service on Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor-Elect Denies Evading Service

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has filed an ex parte application for substituted service at the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal following alleged failed attempts by the tribunal to serve the governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, court process on the petition he filed against Adeleke’s victory at the July 16 election.

Oyetola had, on August 5, asked the panel to nullify the election in 749 polling units where Adeleke won for alleged irregularities. He claimed that Adeleke ought not to have been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as he was not qualified to participate in the election in the first place, for allegedly submitting a forged certificate to INEC.

When The Guardian visited the tribunal hall within the Osun State Judiciary Complex in Osogbo, the secretary, David Umar, confirmed that the bailiff could not serve the process on Adeleke.

Umar said the governor-elect was not available…