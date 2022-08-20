study — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nearly half of cancers worldwide can be traced back to a known risk factor, primarily tobacco or alcohol, a huge global study found on Friday, which said that behavioural changes can help reduce the threat of disease.

The study — published in the Lancet and conducted as part of a vast research programme funded by the Bill Gates Foundation — concluded that 44.4 percent of cancer deaths worldwide were attributable to a known risk factor.

The Global Burden of Disease Study is a comprehensive regional and global research programme involving thousands of researchers from most countries across the world.

The study analysed the impact of 34 risk factors and confirmed what is already widely known — that tobacco is by far the biggest contributory factor to cancer, accounting for 33.9 percent of cases, followed by alcohol with 7.4 percent.

More than half of all male cancer deaths were attributable to such risk factors, and over a third of female deaths, the study…