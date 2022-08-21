2023 election results will be transmitted electronically, INEC clarifies | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the results of the 2023 general elections would be transmitted electronically.

The commission clarified that it has not jettisoned the electronic transmission of results for the manual process.

National Commissioner and Chairman of, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who made the clarification in a statement, on Sunday, said the procedure for result transmission for the 2023 polls remains the same as in recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

Okoye was reacting to a report that quoted the commission as saying the collation of results of the 2023 general elections will be done manually despite the adoption of electronic transmission of results.

The report received negative reactions from the public, including the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. who accused the commission of rigging plans….