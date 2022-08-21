How govts frittered $22b from ECA in 12 years | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account One Of Most Mismanaged External Accounts Globally — Stakeholders

• Depletion Indicates Poor Economic Management, Fiscal Control — Amadi

• ‘Stop Sharing Resources Among States, They Should Be Innovative To Improve IGRs’

• Reps Caucus Decries Crude Oil Theft, Urges Probe Of Govt Officials

Wasteful culture, poor management, corruption, lack of trust between state and federal governments, and worsening fiscal outlook may have played key roles in the depletion of the over $22 billion left in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) some 12 years ago.

In less than 12 years, after the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Nigeria has depleted the ECA from a whooping $22 billion to only half a million dollar, no thanks to the administrations of former President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) had ranked the nation’s ECA as the worst among other 33 sovereign wealth fund of…