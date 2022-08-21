LASUTH CMD raises alarm over nurses resignations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo has raised the alarm over the rate of nurses resigning from the institution in droves and relocating abroad to practice.

Fabamwo, who is Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, spoke at the opening ceremony of the 5th Anniversary and Scientific Conference of the Retired Nurse Administrators Healthcare Initiative held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Every day, I receive and sign between three to four resignation letters of nurses. As we speak, the nursing workforce in our facility has reduced by 35 per cent. Though we have received approval of Mr. Governor to employ their replacement, it is something that should be addressed,” he said.

Fabamwo said the management of LASUTH was in the process of firming up plans to engage some of the once retired but not tired nurses on contract basis to ensure that patients do not suffer as a…