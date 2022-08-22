AGN Holds Night of Tribute For Ada Ameh | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Ijeoma Thomas-Odia

22 August 2022   |  
3:37 pm

Ada Ameh night of tributes

It was an evening of mixed feelings as Nollywood actors, producers and well-wishers gathered at the Taslim Balogun stadium in Lagos to hold a night of tribute in honour of their late colleague, Ada Ameh.

Organised by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), attendees who were all dressed in white outfits, turned out amass despite the heavy downpour, sang, and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

