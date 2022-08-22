Eedris Abdulkareem Undergoes Successful Surgery





Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has undergone a successful Kidney transplant surgery. The surgery’s success was announced by Myke Pam on behalf of Lakreem Entertainment on Monday 22nd August 2022. Pam revealed that both the rapper and his wife, who was the donor are recuperating, thanking Nigerians for their support and asking that prayers be sustained […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper