NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 249,600 tablets of Tramadol (225mg) from a shipment from India at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the consignment arrived from india via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airline flight on Aug. 4.

He said it was eventually evacuated on Wednesday as an abandoned seizure.

Meanwhile, a freight agent, Miss Njoko Elizabeth, 37, has been arrested for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai.

Babafemi said that the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed of Lagos Airport.

He said that the drugs, which were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey, were packed among food items and hair attachment.

Also, an Italy-bound passenger, Oziengbe Ehighalua, 55, was…