Ugwuanyi hailed for Enugu’s outstanding performance in WAEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration’s transformational policies in the education sector have been attributed to the recent ranking of Enugu State as first among public secondary schools that presented candidates for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nigeria, in 2021.

According to recent data released by WAEC and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published by a data firm, StatiSense on its verified Twitter handle, Enugu State came first in the ranking of the pass rate among public secondary schools that wrote the examination across the country, recording 93.9 percent.

Enugu has also ranked the second best-performing state in Nigeria in the same examination with 92.7 percent.

Reacting to the positive development, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his dexterity and utmost commitment to quality education in the state.

Prof. Eze disclosed that the enviable feat…