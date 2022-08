The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has enjoined Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to desist from partaking in the alleged plot to ensure the removal of the National Chairman of the opposition People’s democratic party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The post 2023 poll: Don't join the plot to sack Ayu, Tiv group tells Ortom appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





