2023 poll: Why Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria president, by Keyamo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The spokesperson of the All progressive congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Mr Festus Keyamo, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid enough dues to mount the saddle of leadership of Nigeria after the 2023 poll.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the progressives forum (TPF) held in Abuja, he argued that Tinubu deserves to be compensated due to the yeoman role he played in resisting the onslaught by the President Olusegun Obasanjo-led peoples democratic party (PDP) administration aimed at turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Amidst thunderous applause by hundreds of party faithful at the event, the Delta-born politician said none of the presidential candidates of the major opposition political parties can match Tinubu’s democratic credentials.

“Without Asiwaju, we would not have multiparty democracy today. He was one man standing. He has earned it. If you were wise enough in 2003 that was the turning point in Nigeria democracy,” Keyamo said.

“That was when the…