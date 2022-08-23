6 die, 3 others injured in ghastly auto crash in Ondo | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than six persons died while three others sustained severe injuries in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday at Ajue town, Odigbo LGA, on the Ore-Ondo expressway, Ondo State.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ore.

Alonge said that the accident involved, a Howo truck marked Lagos MUS 321 YF and a Nissan Vannette bus marked Ondo RGB 487 XA.

He added that the truck lost control because of brake failure and had collision with the bus killing six passengers and injuring three others.

“Six people have lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in a road crash involving a truck and a bus at Ajue town in Odigbo Local Government Area on the Ore-Ondo expressway.

“10 people were involved in the accident, six people died; one male adult, four female adults and a female child with three other injured passengers; one male adult and two female…