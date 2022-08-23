Algerian FA confirms September friendly date with Super Eagles | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed that the Desert Foxes, as the North African nation’s senior national are known, will confront the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly in September.

The encounter, as confirmed by the FAF on Tuesday, is scheduled for September 27 at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran.

The FAF also announced that the Desert Foxes will face the Syli Stars of Guinea. That encounter comes up four days before the two-time African champions tackle the Super Eagles.

The Algerians have won their last two encounters against the Super Eagles.

They defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt before edging the Super Eagles 1-0 in an October 2020 international friendly in Austria.

Both nations failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Algeria losing to Cameroon, while Nigeria lost out to Ghana in the playoffs.

