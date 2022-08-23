Ex-security chief accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws | The Guardian Nigeria News

Twitter misled users and federal regulators about glaring weaknesses in its ability to protect personal data, the platform’s former security chief claimed in whistleblower testimony likely to impact the company’s bitter legal battle over Elon Musk’s takeover bid.

In a complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and published in part Tuesday by The Washington Post and CNN, Peiter Zatko also accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of automated bots on the platform — a key element in Musk’s argument for withdrawing his $44 billion buyout deal.

CNN quotes the disclosure by Zatko as accusing Twitter of “negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy.”

Zatko, who Twitter says it fired earlier this year for poor performance, warns of obsolete servers, software vulnerable to computer attacks and executives seeking to hide the number of hacking attempts, both to US authorities and to the company’s board…