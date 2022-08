Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess drugs. The rapper, who was initially detained in October for allegedly being a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring, entered a guilty plea on Monday at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Long Island. According to reports from CBS News and the Associated […]

The post Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Drug Charge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper