



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have expressed different views on the propriety or otherwise of the proposed establishment of a special commission to handle electoral offences. While INEC during a public hearing on the Bill at the House of Representatives on Tuesday said its existence as a […]

The post INEC, EFCC express opposing views on proposed tribunal for electoral offenders appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper