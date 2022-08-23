Megan Thee Stallion Makes $1Million Demand From Label — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Oreoritse Tariemi

23 August 2022   |  
10:37 am

Megan Thee Stallion has taken her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment to court demanding $1million. People magazine reports that the Grammy Award winning artist requested the amount as relief from her label noting that her last two albums “Something for Thee Hotties” and “Traumazine” fulfilled the requirements of her contract, which she described as “unconscionable.” The complaint…

megan thee stallion red carpet 2021 e1623072489457

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Megan Thee Stallion has taken her record label 1501…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR