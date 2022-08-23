The Toronto Tribute Award Will Honour Brendan Fraser For Performance







The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Tribute Award for Performance will go to Brendan Fraser for his role in the upcoming A24 film “The Whale.” Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, made the announcement which said “Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power and nuance in ‘The Whale. This former Torontonian has been an […]

