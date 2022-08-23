US signs agreement to return $23 million Abacha loot to Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

United States (US) government has signed an agreement to repatriate $23 million looted by a former military head of state General Sani Abacha to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s attorney-general and justice minister Abubakar Malami at the signing of the agreement in Abuja said the decision to return the stolen funds, which is tagged ‘Abacha-5’, was a product of a series of negotiations and meetings between Nigeria, the US department of justice and the UK National Crime Agency.

The attorney-general said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recovered loot to fund the completion of the Abuja-Kano road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

“The president’s mandate to my office is to ensure that all international recoveries are transparently invested and monitored by civil society organizations to compete for these three projects within the agreed timeline,” Malami said.

US ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard disclosed that US department of justice and the FBI…