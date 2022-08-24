Burna Boy Knocks Wizkid FC | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 23 August 2022 |

Burna Boy and Wizkid FC have taken to Twitter to exchange words.

The African Giant described the fans as “delusional” after he accused them of doctoring false representations about him.

Earlier today, Burna Boy had tweeted that the sufferings of Nigerians resulted from miseducation.

He tweeted “Whether you know it or not, All our suffering stems from…