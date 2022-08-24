FIFA planning to make radical change to the World Cup | The Guardian Nigeria News

Football is the world’s most-watched and most-played sport. Annual competitions like the UEFA Champions League attract hundreds of millions of viewers, however, that still isn’t the biggest football competition. That title belongs to the FIFA World Cup and bookmarkers are part of it, taking a spike in the weeks leading up to the World Cup and keep rising until the final game. We already see most companies in the industry like oddschecker running even more free bet offers during this competition that takes place every four years to decide which country is the best at playing the beautiful game.

Something that makes this tournament unique is the four years of waiting in between, but that’s something that could change. The format and frequency of the FIFA World Cup have remained fairly consistent since it began, although it has been expanded several times to allow for more teams to take part in the finals.

The four-year cycle has been in place since the first-ever World…