Founder and CEO of AMA Academy, Eloïne Barry to Speak at 2022 AFSIC Event | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABIDJAN, Côte D’Ivoire, 24 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- Founder and CEO of African Media Agency and Academy, Eloïne Barry has been selected to join a panel of renowned global business leaders to speak at the upcoming AFSIC – Investing in Africa Conference and Expo 2022.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa, is one of the largest and most important conduits of investment into Africa, helping to facilitate growth of revenue, trade and investment within the continent. AFSIC 2022 is entirely focused on bringing together an ecosystem of business leaders, investors and dealmakers across banking, investing, architecture, agriculture, power, fintech innovation and more, to catalyze qualitative and inclusive growth.

Set to take place from 10 to 11 October 2022 in London, Eloïne Barry will be speaking on the topic, ‘Access to Education’, a subject she holds much passion for, and has actively sought ways to improve continuous learning opportunities for African journalists across…