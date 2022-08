The combination of banana and groundnuts is famous for being a jam that your tongue dances to what not make a smoothie version? Enjoy this nutritious peanut butter banana smoothie to start your day. It only takes a few minutes to mix together and uses standard kitchen supplies – making it the perfect breakfast for […]

The post How To Make Easy Banana Peanut Smoothie appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper