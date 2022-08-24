IGP deploys new commissioners of police for Kano, Zamfara, Enugu





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali, has activated the redeployment of some senior police officers. With the new posting, The Guardian gathered that CP. Abubakar Lawal is now the new Commissioner of Police Kano State Police Command, while the former commander of Special Tactical Squad (STS); CP. Kolo Yusuf is now the new […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper