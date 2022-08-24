Kaduna trains 2,265 youths for post-Covid-19 agric programme | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kaduna State Government has trained 2,265 youths who are to benefit from an African Union Development Agency-sponsored post-Covid-19 agriculture programme.

The project tagged; ‘Innovative Strengthening of Small Holder Farmers Capabilities and Land Restoration Amid Covid-19’ is to be implemented in 21 Nigerian states for 10 years.

Speaking at the training, Director Agric Services, Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture, Kasimu Ya’u said, the project which targets six value chains of; maize, rice, soya beans, ginger and fishery and poultry, is aimed at mitigating food crisis in Kaduna and Nigeria in general.

Ya’u explained that the youths selected from the 23 local government areas of the state, will be given some package of what they have been trained upon after the training.

“The participants are 2,265 young farmers selected according to their local government and they are been given some training before this one that is in their local places where they belong to, so after…