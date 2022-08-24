Nigeria secures a record USD 3 billion towards implementation of its net-zero by 2060 ambition





Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan will achieve universal access to energy by 2030 and a carbon-neutral energy system by 2060, while also accelerating economic growth and development ABUJA, Nigeria, 24 August 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Today, the Federal Government of Nigeria demonstrated its commitment to a clean and sustainable future with the global launch of the country’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper